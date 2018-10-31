French FM says sanctions against Saudi Arabia possible over killing of journalist

France won’t rule out sanctions against Saudi Arabia if its authorities are found to have been involved in the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian has said. France has called on Saudi Arabia to establish the truth about the case, identify those behind the killing and punish them, Reuters reports. “So long as those who are responsible and the circumstances around the killing are not made public, released and evaluated, we will go on demanding the truth,” Le Drian told RTL radio on Wednesday. “So far we don’t have it.” Le Drian said the necessary measures will be taken “against those who are responsible.” Saudi Arabia is a large buyer of French armaments, luxury products and many other exports.