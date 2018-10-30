Qatar plans support, insurance fund for foreign workers

Qatar plans to establish an insurance fund for foreign workers, the state-run Qatar News Agency reported on Tuesday. “The fund aims to support, ensure and provide care for workers, guarantee their rights and provide a healthy and safe working environment for them,” the report said, citing a decree from the emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani. Doha is keen to show it is tackling allegations of worker exploitation as it prepares to host the 2022 soccer World Cup. The country is presenting the event as a showcase of its progress and development, Reuters said.