Merkel hosts African leaders, pledges new development fund

German Chancellor Angela Merkel hosted African leaders on Tuesday, pledging a new development fund to tackle underdevelopment on the continent that has helped to spur mass migration. Merkel announced on Monday she would retire from politics by 2021. The chancellor needs the Compact with Africa summit to show that progress has been made in addressing the aftermath of one of the defining moments of her 13 years in power. The 2015 decision opened Germany’s doors to more than a million refugees. The Berlin summit, attended by 12 leaders including South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Ethiopia’s Abiy Ahmed and Rwanda’s Paul Kagame, is designed to showcase the continent as a stable destination for German investment, Reuters said.