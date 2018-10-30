US sanctions will have ‘severe consequences’ for world order – Iran’s FM

US sanctions against Iran will have “severe consequences” for the world order, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Tuesday. The statement came days before new sanctions on Tehran’s oil exports take effect. “Unfortunately a law-breaking country [the US] seeks to punish a country [Iran] that is abiding by law… This method will have severe consequences for the world order,” Zarif was quoted by IRNA as saying during a visit to Istanbul. Zarif added that “Americans have not achieved their goals by imposing illegal sanctions against Iran,” Reuters reports. Tehran says it has complied fully with the nuclear accord and its commitment has been repeatedly confirmed by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).