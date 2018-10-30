Thailand to lift ban on political activity by December – PM

A ban on political activity will be lifted in Thailand by December in anticipation of a general election next year, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-ocha said on Tuesday. The military government has imposed a ban on all political activity since a 2014 military coup after months of street protests against the civilian government of prime minister Yingluck Shinawatra. The ban forbids all political activity including the holding of gatherings and campaigning. Last month, the government relaxed some restrictions, allowing political parties to resume organizing ahead of a general election due by May next year. However, a ban on public gathering of more than five people and political campaigning is still being maintained. “On the lifting of the ban on political activities, we will consider it sometime at the end of November or early December,” Prayut said after a meeting of his cabinet, according to Reuters.