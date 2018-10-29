Russia-NATO Council to discuss US plans to quit INF treaty – Moscow

The Russia-NATO Council will discuss Washington’s plans to withdraw from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF Treaty) at its upcoming meeting, Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Department for European cooperation Andrey Kelin said on Monday. “I think the meeting’s agenda will be incomplete without the US plans to pull out from the INF Treaty, which is the hottest topic at the moment,” Kelin said. A NATO official was earlier quoted by TASS as saying that the Council would hold an ambassadorial meeting in Brussels on October 31.