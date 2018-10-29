Pirates seize 8 Polish crew, 3 others from container ship off Nigeria coast

Pirates boarded a container ship off the coast of Nigeria, seizing 11 crew including eight from Poland, Reuters reports. The attackers struck the MV Pomerenia Sky, bound for the Nigerian port of Onne, early on Saturday and abducted 11 of the crew, Midocean (IOM) said on Sunday. The firm added that nine others remained on board and were unharmed. Polish state media cited Foreign Minister Jacek Czaputowicz as saying that eight of the kidnapped crew members were from Poland. On Monday, a Swiss shipping company said that 12 crew members of a bulk carrier, who were abducted by pirates more than five weeks ago near Nigeria, have been released. Massoel Shipping said the seven Filipinos, a Slovenian, a Ukrainian, a Romanian, a Croatian and a Bosnian, who were abducted in September, were freed on Saturday in Port Harcourt, Nigeria, and were in Switzerland before returning home, according to AP.