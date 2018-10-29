Student shot at N. Carolina school, another student taken in custody

A student was shot and injured at a North Carolina high school on Monday morning, and another student was taken into custody, according to police. The wounded student was taken to a hospital in unknown condition after the shooting unfolded at Butler High School in Matthews, North Carolina, about 12 miles outside of Charlotte, AP reported, citing the Matthews Police Department. Authorities describe the shooting as “an isolated incident,” saying the scene was secured by police. Classes resumed after a brief lockdown. Parents were told they could pick up their children from the campus.