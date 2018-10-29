Greek students clash with police in Athens over education reform

Greek youths clashed with police in central Athens on Monday. A protest against education reform turned violent when it reached parliament’s Syntagma square, Reuters reported. Protesters threw stones, flares and petrol bombs at police who responded with teargas. The incidents occurred during a march by students to parliament, protesting against a draft bill changing university entrance requirements. However, the incidents ended soon and the central square was opened for traffic. Reforms wanted by the Education Ministry include curriculum changes in the final year of high school and alterations to what are now uniform entrance exams to university. High school students say the changes will increase the exam burden and create a system which discourages critical thought.