Saudi prosecutor heading Khashoggi probe arrives in Istanbul – report

The Saudi public prosecutor heading the investigation into the killing of Jamal Khashoggi arrived in Istanbul overnight, state-owned Anadolu news agency said on Monday. Talks with the Istanbul chief prosecutor are being planned. The Saudi prosecutor will also inspect the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul where Khashoggi was killed three weeks ago. Saudi public prosecutor Saud Al Mojeb said this week the killing was premeditated, contradicting a previous official statement that it happened accidentally. Turkish prosecutors have prepared a request for the extradition from Saudi Arabia of 18 suspects who were arrested by Riyadh as part of the investigation, Reuters says.