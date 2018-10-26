New ‘suspicious packages’ target Democrat Senator Harris & donor Tom Steyer

Suspicious packages addressed to Democrat mega-donor Tom Steyer and Senator Kamala Harris (D-California) were intercepted at post offices in California, CNN reported citing law enforcement sources. The discoveries come following the arrest of a Florida man suspected of mailing the packages, containing what looked like explosive devices that never detonated, to a dozen prominent Democrats. Steyer has run an ad campaign to impeach President Donald Trump and has donated heavily to Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum, a Democrat. An earlier report of a package addressed to Harris this week proved to be a false alarm.