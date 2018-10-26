Turkey jails German man for six years on terrorism charges

The German Foreign Ministry said on Friday it would continue to provide consular services to a German man who was sentenced by a Turkish court to six years and three months in prison for membership of a terrorist organization. A ministry spokesman said the man, identified in German media as 29-year-old Patrick K., was also sentenced to 1.8 years in prison for entering closed military territory, but that sentence had been suspended, Reuters reports. “It is a decision of the Turkish justice system,” the spokesman said. “We assume that he will, as appropriate, and with his Turkish attorneys, make use of the legal options available under Turkish law.” A spokeswoman for German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier declined to comment on whether the minister would raise the issue during his ongoing visit to Turkey.