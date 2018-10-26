Leaders of divided Cyprus agree to open more checkpoints along militarized frontier

The rival leaders of ethnically divided Cyprus agreed on Friday to open more checkpoints along the militarized frontier that separates them. The move is seen as a rare sign of cooperation in the deadlocked conflict. Greek Cypriot leader Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci agreed to open one new checkpoint in the west of the island and another in the east, they said in a statement issued through the UN mission in Cyprus. The announcement followed a meeting between Anastasiades and Akinci at the UN mission early on Friday, Reuters reports. There are presently seven checkpoints along the 180-km ceasefire line splitting Cyprus east to west, which is patrolled by UN peacekeepers. The island was split in a Turkish invasion in 1974 triggered by a brief Greek-inspired coup.