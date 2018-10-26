NATO-Russia council meeting to be held next week amid missile treaty tensions

NATO has said its ambassadors will meet with Russia’s envoy next week amid rising tensions over the future of a landmark missile agreement. The military bloc’s headquarters said on Friday that they would meet in a NATO-Russia Council – their main forum for dialogue – at the military alliance’s Brussels headquarters on October 31. The alliance’s large-scale military exercises near Russia’s western border could also be discussed. However, no agenda was announced for Wednesday’s meeting, according to AP. NATO suspended practical cooperation with Russia in 2014 over Ukraine but has kept channels open for such meetings and for military-to-military cooperation.