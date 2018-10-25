Russia’s Pacific Fleet ships wrap up visit to China’s Qingdao, take part in joint drills

A group of ships from Russia’s Pacific Fleet has concluded its visit to the Chinese port of Qingdao on Thursday, Fleet spokesman Captain 2nd rank Nikolay Voskresensky said. He added that upon leaving the port, the Russian vessels had taken part in joint drills in the Yellow Sea together with Chinese warships, TASS reported. The ‘Varyag’ missile cruiser, the ‘Admiral Panteleyev’ anti-submarine destroyer and the ‘Boris Butoma’ large sea tanker concluded its visit to the port of Qingdao in China, the spokesman said. The ships and the Chinese Navy then carried out joint drills in the Yellow Sea “to practice tactical maneuvering and setting up communication channels,” he said. The Pacific Fleet ships embarked on a three-month journey from Russia’s Far Eastern port of Vladivostok. The group has conducted several drills at sea and visited Japanese and South Korean ports.