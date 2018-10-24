Turkish Defense Minister warns Greece against ‘interference in East Med activities’

Turkey warned Greece on Wednesday to stay out of its activities in the eastern Mediterranean. The move heralds a potential showdown with Cyprus over hydrocarbons research in a region thought to be rich in natural gas, Reuters said. Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said Ankara would not tolerate further “harassment” of Turkish vessels from Greece, after complaining last week that a Greek frigate had hassled a Turkish exploration ship west of Cyprus. Greece, which has a defense protection pact with close ally Cyprus, denied the charge. Attempts to tap hydrocarbons in the eastern Mediterranean, along with a dispute over Greece’s maritime borders, have revived tensions between Athens and Ankara, two NATO allies who are separated by the Aegean Sea. Turkey and the internationally recognized Greek Cypriot government in Cyprus have overlapping claims of jurisdiction for offshore oil and gas research in the eastern Mediterranean. Both sides plan exploratory drills this year.