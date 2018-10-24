Abe prepares for Beijing visit, says Japan will bolster ties with China

Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has vowed to bolster cooperation and friendship between his country and China. His key policy speech came the day before he makes the first trip to Beijing by a Japanese leader in seven years. Japan and China are both responsible for the region’s peace and prosperity, Abe said, adding that he hoped to achieve it by boosting exchanges in all areas, from business to sports and politics. Abe will hold talks with Chinese leaders Xi Jinping and Li Keqiang during his three-day visit, AP said. In the speech opening a new parliamentary session on Wednesday, Abe also pledged to accept more foreign workers to tackle a severe labor shortage. He was re-elected last month to head his governing party and seeks to serve Japan’s leader for three more years.