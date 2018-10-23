Pakistani PM Khan vows to hold peace talks with Delhi ‘after India elections’

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday vowed to hold peace talks with arch-rival India following elections in the neighboring country. Khan made the announcement during a speech at a Saudi Arabian investment conference, AFP reported. “When I won the elections and came to power the first thing I tried to do was extend a hand of peace to India,” Khan said, adding that the overture was later “rebuffed” by Delhi. “Now what we are hoping is that we wait until the elections then again we will resume our peace talks with India,” he added, referring to upcoming nationwide polls scheduled to take place by mid-May. In September India pulled the plug on a rare meeting between its foreign minister and her Pakistani counterpart on the sidelines of a UN summit - a move that was termed “arrogant” by Khan. India has long accused Pakistan of backing militants in Kashmir.