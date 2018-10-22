Belgium chooses Lockheed’s F-35 to replace F-16 jets – report

Belgium has chosen Lockheed-Martin’s F-35 jets rather than the Eurofighter Typhoon as a replacement for its ageing F-16s, Belga news agency said, citing government sources. The country has been deliberating for months over a multibillion-dollar purchase of 34 new fighter jets, with the latest deadline for a decision being October 29. A Defense Ministry spokeswoman declined to comment on the government’s decision and did not confirm the end-October deadline, Reuters said. The decision, eagerly awaited by the aerospace industry, had been expected in July before the NATO summit in Brussels. The order for jets due for delivery from 2023 is estimated to be worth $4.14 billion. Washington has extended the terms of the F-35 bid to October 31 at Brussels’ request, US sources said, adding that any further delay would trigger changes in pricing. A win for US aerospace company Lockheed would mark a setback for Britain, Germany, Italy and Spain, the four countries behind the Eurofighter program.