US hasn’t yet formally begun withdrawal from INF treaty, Russia ready to renew New START – Lavrov

The US has not yet formally begun to implement the procedure for withdrawing from the 1987 Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF) arms control deal, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday. “The treaty itself contains a procedure which provides for the possibility of withdrawing from the treaty. But this procedure hasn’t yet been initiated,” the minister said. The possible withdrawal would be met with opposition from Russia, Lavrov said, adding that strategic stability can only be achieved on the basis of parity. “Such parity will be preserved in all circumstances. We are responsible for global stability, and hope that the US will not give up its share of responsibility as well,” Sputnik quoted Lavrov as saying. He added that Russia was ready to renew the New START Treaty, and was prepared for dialogue with Washington on the issue. US National Security Adviser John Bolton arrived in Moscow on Monday for talks with Russian officials, including Lavrov and Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev.