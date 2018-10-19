Moscow expects official apology from Norway over detention of Russian citizen Bochkaryov – ministry

Mikhail Bochkaryov, a member of staff of the Federation Council, Russia’s upper house of parliament, has been released from prison in Norway, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday. The man, who was detained in Oslo on September 21, is currently located on the territory of the Russian Embassy in Norway and plans to fly to Moscow in the next day, the statement said. Oslo District Court on Thursday rejected a request from police to extend his detention. Bochkaryov has denied any wrongdoing. “From the very beginning, we pointed to the false character of the accusation of ‘espionage’ against Bochkaryov. We expect official apologies from the Norwegian side,” the Russian ministry said.