Employees of Saudi consulate in Istanbul give testimony at Turkish prosecutor’s office – report

Employees of the Saudi Arabian consulate in Istanbul are giving testimony at the Turkish prosecutor’s office, the state-run Anadolu news agency said on Friday. Ankara is continuing the investigation into the disappearance of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who went missing more than two weeks ago after entering the consulate to obtain documents in relation to a forthcoming marriage. Turkish officials believe he was killed in the building, Reuters said. Riyadh has denied the allegations. Turkish and Saudi officials this week started conducting joint inspections at the consulate and consul-general’s residence as part of the investigation.