Turkey, Russia, Germany, France to discuss Syria in Istanbul on October 27 – Ankara

A four-way summit between the leaders of Turkey, Russia, Germany and France will be held in Istanbul on October 27 to discuss the conflict in Syria. Ibrahim Kalin, spokesman for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, said the latest developments in Syria’s rebel-held Idlib province and the political process for the resolution of the conflict would be on the agenda at the summit, according to state-run Anadolu news agency. He added that all sides would aim to coordinate joint efforts. Erdogan said on September 28 that preliminary talks on the summit were being held at that time.