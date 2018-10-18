Pope Francis indicates willingness to visit N. Korea – Seoul

Pope Francis indicated his willingness to visit North Korea during a private audience with South Korean President Moon Jae-in at the Vatican, according to Moon’s office. The South Korean presidential office said on Thursday that Moon, who is Catholic, “conveyed North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s desire for a papal visit to North Korea.” A formal invitation directly from North Korea will follow. The office said Francis responded that “if the invitation comes, I will surely respond to it, and I can possibly go,” AP reports. Last week, Moon’s office revealed that Kim had indicated his desire for a papal visit during a Korean summit last month.