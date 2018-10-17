EU open to new trade talks with US, hasn’t seen great interest – commissioner

The EU’s Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom said on Wednesday that the bloc was open to talks with the United States on industrial goods tariffs but that Washington had not yet shown any serious interest. Malmstrom said she welcomed a statement by the US Trade Representative’s office on Tuesday that Washington intends to open trade talks with the European Union and the United Kingdom. “We have not started negotiating yet,” Reuters quoted her as saying. “So far, the US has not shown any big interest,” the commissioner added.