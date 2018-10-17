3 Soyuz rocket launches planned before next manned Soyuz flight – Russian space agency

Three Soyuz rocket launches will be carried out before the next manned Soyuz flight, according to the Russian state space corporation, Roscosmos. Sergey Krikalyov, the executive director of manned space programs at the space agency, said earlier that the next expedition will fly to the International Space Station (ISS) in early December, Sputnik reports. On October 11, the crew of the Soyuz MS-10 manned spacecraft made an emergency landing in Kazakhstan after an accident that took place two minutes after the launch from the Baikonur cosmodrome. The accident was the first failure of a manned space launch in modern Russian history. The first launch since the accident may take place in Plesetsk starting from October 24 to 26, and it will be a Soyuz-2 with a military satellite, according to sources.