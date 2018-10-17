Pompeo meets Erdogan in Ankara after talks with Saudis on missing journalist

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara on Wednesday following talks with Saudi Arabia’s King and Crown Prince about the disappearance of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has said that Pompeo would bring information about the case to Ankara, two weeks after Khashoggi vanished when he visited the Saudi consulate in Istanbul to collect documents for his planned marriage. Pompeo told reporters that Saudi Arabia has committed to conducting a complete investigation into Khashoggi’s disappearance, Reuters reports.