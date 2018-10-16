French hostage freed in Yemen after 4 months, Macron ‘grateful’ to Oman’s sultan

France’s president has announced the release of a French citizen held hostage in Yemen for more than four months. Emmanuel Macron has congratulated all those who contributed to Alain Goma’s release. Goma will be back in France soon, AP reports. Macron said Tuesday that he’s grateful to Oman’s sultan and authorities for their “decisive” role and Saudi authorities for their help. French media said that 54-year-old Goma was on a sailing trip when damage on the ship forced him to dock in a Yemeni port of Hodeida in June, where he was held by rebels.