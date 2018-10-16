Political process only way to solve Syria crisis, Egypt’s president says in Moscow

The settlement in Syria has no other alternative but the political process, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi told the Russian upper house of parliament in Moscow on Tuesday. “Speaking about Syria - there is no other alternative but the political process under the UN auspices,” the Egyptian president said. “It is necessary to bolster activity of the constitutional commission as a first step aimed towards restart of the talks, in order to put an end to the crisis,” he said at the Federation Council. Syria’s constitutional commission, whose mandate will be determined during the Geneva process, has not started its work yet, TASS said.