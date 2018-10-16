‘Terrorist group’ kidnaps 14 Iranian security forces on border with Pakistan – officials

Fourteen Iranian security forces, including members of the Revolutionary Guards, were kidnapped on the border with Pakistan on Tuesday, IRNA reported, citing an official who described the kidnappers as members of a terrorist group. “These 14 people were kidnapped around 4 or 5am in Lulakdan border area,” the official was quoted as saying. Armed Sunni Muslim separatist groups in eastern Iran have stepped up attacks against security targets in recent months. Lulakdan is in Sistan-Baluchestan, a mainly Sunni province that has long been plagued by unrest from both separatist militants and drug smuggling gangs. In September, the Revolutionary Guards killed four Sunni Muslim militants at a border crossing with Pakistan, including the second-in-command of Jaish al-Adl, a group that has carried out several attacks on Iranian military targets in recent years, Reuters said.