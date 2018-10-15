Jordan reopens main border post with Syria after 3 year closure

Jordan on Monday reopened its main border crossing with Syria, a key Middle East trade route, after a three year closure, AFP reported. The border crossing, known as Jaber on the Jordanian side and Nassib on the Syrian side, was a key trade route before Amman closed it after the post was overrun by rebels in April 2015. The crossing was a major link not only for direct trade between the neighboring countries but also for longer-distance transit, which was a significant source of revenue. The reopening comes after Syrian government troops retook their side of the crossing in July under a deal with rebel fighters brokered by Russia. According to an agreement between Jordan and Syria, the traffic of passenger and goods at the border crossing will resume daily from 5am to 1pm.