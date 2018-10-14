Saudi’s King Salman phones Turkey’s Erdogan to discuss joint group to probe Khashoggi disappearance

Saudi’s King Salman has called Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to thank him for agreeing to Riyadh’s proposal for a joint working group to “discuss the disappearance” of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. The Saudi national hasn’t been seen since he entered the consulate in Istanbul last week. Turkey claims the dissident was killed by assassins from Saudi Arabia, which the latter denies. The case has strained relations between Ankara and Riyadh. In the phone call King Salman, who has handed over most affairs to his son Mohammed bin Salman, assured Erdogan “that no one will undermine the strength of this relationship,” according to the country’s press agency. Besides tensions with Ankara, Saudi Arabia received warnings from the US and European countries that it should prove it didn’t cause harm to Khashoggi or face the consequences. However, their arms sales to the Middle Eastern country won’t be affected.