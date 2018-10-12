N. Korea intends to abolish all nuclear weapons, facilities – Seoul

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un intends to abolish all nuclear weapons, materials and facilities to achieve “complete” denuclearization, South Korean President Moon Jae-in said on Friday. The leaders of the two states held their third summit last month. Moon emphasized Kim’s resolve to abandon nuclear and missile programs, that the North pursued in defiance of UN Security Council resolutions, and focus on the economy if regime security is guaranteed, Reuters reports. “By complete denuclearization, he meant to start by stopping additional nuclear and missile tests, and then abolish the facilities that produce the nukes and develop the missiles, and all the existing nuclear weapons and materials,” Moon said, according to a script of his interview with BBC shared by his office.