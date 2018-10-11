Hurricane Michael’s death toll up to six
At least six people have been confirmed dead as a result of Hurricane Michael, the third most powerful storm ever to hit the US mainland, officials said. The hurricane almost completely destroyed the town of Mexico Beach in the Florida panhandle when it made landfall on Wednesday. It has since weakened to a tropical storm, bringing torrential rains to Georgia and South and North Carolina. Those areas have still not recovered from the flooding caused by last month’s Hurricane Florence.