Israel destroys Hamas attack tunnel from Gaza – military

Israel’s military said it destroyed a Hamas-built tunnel extending into its territory from the Gaza Strip on Thursday that was intended for attacks. Military spokesman Jonathan Conricus said it was the 15th such tunnel discovered and destroyed by Israel in the past year. There were no indications of casualties linked to the destruction of the tunnel around one kilometer in length and which originated from the Khan Yunis area of southern Gaza, AP reports. It extended around 200 meters into Israeli territory, Conricus said, adding Israel’s army had been monitoring its construction for several months. He declined to elaborate on how the tunnel was destroyed, saying that “combat engineering means” were used.