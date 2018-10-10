Russia ready to discuss New START Treaty extension after resolving current issues – ministry

Russia is ready to discuss an extension of the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) after resolving issues concerning the existing agreement, according to Vladimir Yermakov, the director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Non-Proliferation and Arms Control Department. The ministry’s website on Wednesday published his statement at a meeting of the UN General Assembly’s First Committee held the previous day. “We are ready to explore the option of extending the New START Treaty for another five years. The treaty allows that,” the diplomat said. “However, first it is necessary to tackle all remaining issues concerning compliance with it by the US.” He added that the issue at hand is Washington’s refusal to take into account a sizeable part of its strategic offensive arms when counting their total number, TASS reported. Russia has reached the maximum levels of carriers and warheads under the treaty, the diplomat said, adding that “our nuclear arsenal has been reduced more than 85 percent compared to the height of the Cold War.”