German govt to give states €6.85bn for migrant costs in 2019 – report

Germany’s federal government agreed on Wednesday to distribute €6.85 billion ($7.87 billion) to its regions next year to help them cover the costs of housing and integrating migrants, Reuters reported, citing a government source. Berlin is trying to integrate over a million migrants and refugees who entered in 2015-2016 after Chancellor Angela Merkel opened its borders. Her government acted ahead of Sunday’s election in the affluent state of Bavaria, where a backlash over migration is threatening the longtime hold on power of the conservative Christian Social Union (CSU), Merkel’s federal coalition ally. Legislation drafted by the Finance Ministry for migrant aid to federal states in 2019 includes €2.44 billion for integration including German-language classes, €1.8 billion for accommodation benefits and €500 million for social housing subsidies, according to the source. It provides for a total €15 billion to be paid out to states and communes for assisting migrants through 2022.