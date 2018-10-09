Ireland’s data watchdog to seek information from Google about social network security glitch

Ireland’s Data Protection Commissioner will ask Google to provide more information about a security glitch that compromised the data of 500,000 users, CNBC reported on Tuesday. On Monday evening, the tech giant disclosed publicly that its social media platform, Google Plus, had experienced a “bug.” It gave developers users’ information, including their name, email, address, occupation, gender and age. The company said there was “no evidence” that any developer was aware of that glitch or that any profile data had been misused. The Irish Data Protection Commissioner said that it would reach out to Google to enable it to better comprehend the situation. “We now need to better understand the details of the breach, including the nature, impact and risk to individuals and we will be seeking information on these issues from Google,” a spokesman said.