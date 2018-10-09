Poland should quit UN migration pact – interior minister

Poland’s interior minister is recommending that Warsaw quits a UN migration pact before its final approval as it may encourage more illegal migrants, Reuters reports. “I will recommend to Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki to opt out from the Global Compact (GCM) deal, which is due to be signed in December in Marrakech,” Joachim Brudzinski was quoted by the Interior Ministry Twitter feed as saying. Hungary has already announced that it will not sign up to the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration, which was approved in July by all 193 UN member nations except the US, which pulled out last year. The pact addresses issues including why people migrate, how to protect them, and how to integrate them into new countries. Poland, along with Hungary and Czech Republic, has taken a tough stance against resettling migrants, putting it at odds with the EU.