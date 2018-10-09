China ‘concerned’ about US-Philippine drill during Xi’s Manila visit

China has raised concerns about a joint US-Philippine military exercise that coincides with Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit to the Philippines in November, Manila said Tuesday. Chinese Ambassador Zhao Jianhua raised the concern in a meeting Monday with President Rodrigo Duterte, who assured the Chinese envoy that the Philippines would not take part in the military maneuvers, presidential spokesman Harry Roque said. The spokesman did not elaborate on what particular drill China was concerned about. “The general consensus was we don’t want anything to mar the visit of President Xi,” Roque said. Philippine military officials, however, say they’re unaware of any US military exercise with Filipino forces next month, AP reported.