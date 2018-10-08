Bosnia nationalist parties to stay in power – parliamentary vote results

Updated preliminary results of the weekend election in Bosnia have shown that nationalists will stay firmly in power in the country that went through a war in 1992-95. The results released on Monday by election authorities showed that nationalist parties will dominate the Bosnian state parliament and those in the Serb mini-state and the Muslim-Croat region. The tally of more than 80 percent of ballots counted also confirms Serb leader Milorad Dodik will win the Serb seat in the three-person Bosnian presidency. Opponents of Dodik have said they will seek a recount of Sunday’s vote over alleged “numerous discrepancies.” The election outcome deals a blow to hopes of bridging Bosnia’s ethnic divide, and threatens the country’s bid to join the EU, AP said.