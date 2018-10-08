Taliban warns of more attacks during elections as US envoy meet Afghanistan leaders
The Taliban on Monday vowed to target government security forces in upcoming parliamentary elections, as US peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad met with Afghan leaders. Describing the polls as a “malicious American conspiracy,” Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said the militants would pull no punches to disrupt the long-delayed ballot scheduled for October 20, AFP reported. The latest declaration comes days before the parliamentary election, which is seen as a crucial dry run for next year’s presidential vote. Khalilzad is meeting with Afghan leaders for the first time since his appointment last month to steer peace efforts with the militants.