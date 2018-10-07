Washington hails productive Kim-Pompeo talks, mulls new Trump-Kim summit

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has held “productive discussions” with the North Korean leader, Kim Jong-un, the State Department said in a statement following the two-hour meeting. The sides particularly “discussed the upcoming second summit between President [Donald] Trump and Chairman Kim [Jong-un] and refined options for the location and date of that next summit,” the statement added. The North Korean leader also invited inspectors to visit the nuclear test site that was destroyed back in May to “confirm that it has been irreversibly dismantled.”