Polls open for tight elections in Brazil

Brazilians are heading to the polls to choose the country’s president and members of the lower house of Congress, Senate, as well as governors and lawmakers in all 27 states. The front-runner for the highest position is Jair Bolsonaro from the Social Liberal Party who has been dubbed 'the Trump of the tropics’ due to his outspoken personality. He promises to fight corruption and enrages his opponents with admiration for dictators of the past. Next is Fernando Haddad from the left-wing Workers’ Party, whose leader is now jailed former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. Haddad is followed by Ciro Gomes of the Democratic Labour Party, Geraldo Alckmin (Brazilian Social Democracy Party) and Marina Silva (Sustainability Network).