Several policemen killed in Taliban attack in central Afghanistan
Several officers, including a local police chief, were killed in clashes with the Taliban in the central Afghan province of Wardak on Saturday night, according to local media. Reuters reported that at least 10 policemen died as the result of the assault. The Taliban reportedly stormed the center of the district overnight and blocked the Kabul-Kandahar highway, which had already been reopened, according to Pajwok, citing a police spokesperson.