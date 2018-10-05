EU’s Juncker hopes Salvini ‘will never have to remove heap of Europe’s ruins’

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker replied with irony to accusations by Italy’s Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini that people like him have ruined Europe, Reuters said. “I hope [Salvini] will never have to remove the heap of ruins,” Juncker told Austrian news agency APA on Friday. Juncker is visiting Vienna on the occasion of the 100-year anniversary of the Austrian Republic, where he gave a speech to parliament. Salvini said earlier on Friday that “people like” Juncker and EU Economic Affairs Commissioner Pierre Moscovici “have ruined Europe.” He hoped that next year’s European parliamentary elections would change the EU political landscape.