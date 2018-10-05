Seoul’s delegation ‘few minutes late’ for Korean high-level peace talks in Pyongyang

The Koreas held a high-level meeting in North Korea’s capital on Friday. They discussed the implementation of agreements from a summit last month between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in. The meeting in Pyongyang involved South Korea Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon and senior North Korean official Ri Son-gwon, chairman of the North Korean agency that deals with inter-Korean affairs. Seoul’s delegation arrived in Pyongyang on Thursday for peace talks and to celebrate the anniversary of a 2007 summit between the Koreas. Ri, who in the past has been described by South Korean counterparts as hot tempered, expressed irritation after Cho arrived a few minutes late for the meeting. “You had the chairman of the committee for the peaceful reunification of the country waiting in the hallway like he has nothing to do,” Ri said, loudly, when Cho arrived, according to pool reports. Cho laughed and blamed a wristwatch that was set 30 minutes late, AP reports.