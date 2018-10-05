Nobel Peace Prize awarded to Mukwege, Murad to honor fight against sexual violence

This year’s Nobel Peace Prize has been awarded to Denis Mukwege and Nadia Murad “for their efforts to end the use of sexual violence as a weapon of war and armed conflict.” The winners were named Friday by the Norwegian Nobel Committee in Oslo. Congolese doctor Mukwege has been a critic of the Congolese government and has treated thousands of women in Congo, many of whom were victims of gang rape, AP said. Armed men tried to kill him in 2012, forcing him to temporarily leave the country. Murad is a Yazidi who was a captive of the Islamic State group (IS, formerly ISIS).