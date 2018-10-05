About 320 people injured in S. Africa train collision

About 320 people were injured when a train traveling from South Africa’s business hub Johannesburg to the capital Pretoria crashed into the back of a stationary train, Metrorail authorities said on Friday. The collision, which occurred at about 5:50pm local time on Thursday during peak rush hour travel, left 32 passengers with serious but non-critical injuries, Reuters reports. “A board of enquiry will be instituted soon to determine the root cause of the accident,” according to a Metrorail statement. South Africa has the continent’s largest railway network, but it has been plagued by mismanagement and under-investment.