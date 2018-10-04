Denmark won’t take in any refugees under UN quota system this year

Denmark will not accept any refugees under the UN’s quota system this year but instead will focus on integrating those recently arrived in the country, the government stated Thursday. The Scandinavian country suspended its participation in the UN refugee quota system in 2016, and has yet to resume it, AFP reported. “We’re still in a situation where we’re struggling to integrate the many refugees who have come to Denmark in recent years,” Immigration Minister Inger Stojberg said. UN ‘quota refugees’ are offered resettlement in a third country if the country where they first register as refugees cannot accommodate them. Stojberg has orchestrated Denmark’s immigration policy since 2015. “While an increasing number of refugees have entered the labor market, there are still too many who cannot support themselves,” she said. The country registered 3,500 asylum seekers in 2017, according to the ministry - the lowest number since 2008.